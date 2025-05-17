Jessie J is "not too fussed" about getting married.

The 37-year-old singer has been with former basketball star Chanan Safir Colman - with whom she has a son Sky, who turns two on Monday (19.05.25) - for four years and though they "talk about" tying the knot, and Jessie expects they will wed "one day", she insisted it isn't something particularly important for them to do right now.

She told People magazine: "We talk about it all the time, and we laugh about it all the time, and I'm sure we will, but we're not in any rush.

"I've always said that I'm not too fussed about getting married, and some people get really funny about that, but it's my own preference."

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker finds marriage "quite contractual" but she is keen for them to affirm their love for one another.

She added: "I also would like to do a ceremony of love and just have our friends and family.

"But I'm not in any rush. I know he loves me. He knows I love him. We're good."

And Jessie insisted she won't be the one to pop the question.

She laughed: "I'm not proposing, even though I'm always the one that makes the move. I made a move on him, so he's got to make the move on me."

The 'Living My Best Life' singer doesn't want to get married until Sky is old enough to be involved in the ceremony and to understand what is happening.

She said: "I would love to get married when Sky's old enough to know what's happening so that he can be really a part of it and enjoy that moment of seeing Mummy and Daddy come together in our love."

One reason why Jessie feels no urgency to get married is because she thinks parenthood is the "most locked in" she and Colman can feel.

She said: "We have a child. I feel like that is the most locked in that we can feel with each other...

"He has exceeded my expectations as a father beyond my imagination. I'm so grateful that he is so present and just so willing to adapt around obviously my career."