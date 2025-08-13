Jessie J's hair was falling out "like crazy" after she underwent surgery.

Jessie J has opened up about her struggles

The 37-year-old pop star underwent a mastectomy in June, after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and in a video filmed two weeks ago, Jessie revealed the physical toll of her surgery.

In a video posted on Instagram, and filmed before a TV show appearance, Jessie explains: "My hair has been falling out like crazy since the surgery.

"Five weeks today since my surgery and I'm feeling okay."

Jessie admitted that she doesn't know what the future holds and that her health troubles had changed her "perspective on everything".

The singer - who has son Sky, two, with Chanan Colman - said: "I'm just trying to figure out what the next six months will look like.

"I know I can't do everything that I was suppose to be doing but I just want to be able to make it work the best I can for everybody, me, Sky, my fans but in the right order.

"You are always gonna leave some people disappointed. My perspective on everything has changed so much."

Meanwhile, Jessie recently revealed that she's set to undergo another surgery later this year.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Jessie shared: "I can rest, parent AND release new music.

"I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life / health. I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.

"Another surgery needed this year.

"I can do it. [tick emoji]

"Raising a toddler.

"I can do it. [tick emoji]

"Releasing new music.

"I can do it. [tick emoji]

"It will look different to what I had planned but that’s life, things change and either we panic and get mad that it isn’t what is was going to be, or we ADAPT.

"I’m just flowing with life. Learning about who I am in motherhood and when my health goes left unexpectedly. (sic)"

Jessie is still in the midst of her recovery from surgery. However, she remains ambitious and is looking to the future with optimism.

The singer said: "I am 7 weeks post breast cancer surgery. I’m still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way. But I LOVE music and I LOVE my life and I want to LIVE in the moment. (sic)"