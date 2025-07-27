Jessie James Decker struggled with mom guilt while touring.

Jessie James Decker doesn't know when she'll return to touring

The 37-year-old singer - who has Vivianne, 11, Eric Jr, nine, Forrest, seven, and Denver, 17 months, with her husband Eric Decker - has stepped back from touring in recent times in order to focus on her family life.

Asked if she plans to tour again, Jessie said on Instagram: "One day. I’ve struggled with the emotions of it all lately because I love touring and singing. That’s what I’ve done my whole life, people forget but that’s how I got started in this business. But I struggled this last time leaving the babies that I knew I needed to take a beat."

Jessie is determined to be present for key milestones in the lives of her children.

The music star - who has been married to Eric since 2013 - said: "My kids need me. They’re so little and I don’t want to miss anything. I know the stage is always there for me when I’m ready again."

Jessie previously revealed that she doesn't intend to have any more kids.

The singer also admitted that she's still relishing the challenges of motherhood, even though she's "not sleeping very much".

She told Us Weekly: "[Eric] is snipped, so if I were to get knocked up again, it’s because of that two percent chance.

"Denver’s starting to walk, which is cool. We’re obviously not sleeping very much, [but] it’s amazing to be able to do it all over again. It’s fun that the kids are older and getting to do this with us, watching their little baby brother grow up. Eric and I look at each other and we’re like, ‘How did we get here?’ It’s been really special for our family."

Jessie also praised Eric for being a strong supportive influence in her life.

The Wanted hitmaker shared: "He’s so supportive. He thinks I’m pretty no matter what, even when I’m having a hard day or after I’ve had a baby [and] I’m not feeling like myself. I look for it in his face and he never flinches. He tells me I look pretty the way that I am."