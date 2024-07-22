Jessie James Decker plans to "downsize" her breast implants.

Jessie James Decker wants a breast reduction eventually

The 36-year-old country singer - who has Vivianne, 10, Eric Jr., eight, Forrest, six, and six-month-old Denver with husband Eric Decker - admitted she has enjoyed having "Playboy melons" and has found her assets look "way more natural" as a result of breastfeeding her youngest son, but she doesn't want to stay that shape forever, though she won't get her implants removed entirely.

Asked by a fan if she is still considering "an explant", she wrote on her Instagram Story: "i have def thought a lot about it.

"My mom did and she's really happy with it. I know [my sister] Syd is going to as well.

"Do I really think I will end up doing it? Probably not. Will I get smaller implants? 100%.

"I enjoyed the Playboy melons while it lasted and they actually softened up now from breastfeeding and look way more natural, so I am in no rush for surgery right now.

"They look pretty good. But eventually I will want to downsize.(sic)"

However, the 'Wanted' singer admitted she may change her mind and get the implants removed entirely when the time comes to go under the knife.

She added: "And shoot, maybe by then I will have changed my mind and will take [them] out. But I love big perky boobies."

Three months after the birth of Denver, former NFL star Eric confirmed he'd had a vasectomy as the couple didn't want more children.

He revealed the news on Instagram, where he posted a picture of himself wearing a grey T-shirt that read: "Vasectomy survivor. I kid you not."

Just weeks prior to the arrival of baby number four, the 'Should Have Known Better' singer confirmed that the couple aren't planning to have any more babies so she's been asking her partner to go under the knife - but at the time, she said he was refusing because he feared the surgery will "take his manhood away".

She told Us Weekly: “I keep asking him, ‘Go make that appointment’ and he won’t. He just won’t do it. He says it takes, like, his manhood away from him. So he’s just gonna leave it, I guess."

Eric previously admitted he feels "nervous" about having a vasectomy - and he worries their plans may change in the future. He told the publication: "It’s a little power being taken. That’s how I feel. I’m a little nervous about it, to be honest.

"You don’t know where life will take you in the next five years … We have amazing kids, so I don’t want a lot of love being taken."