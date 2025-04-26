Jessie James Decker wants her kids to have a 'normal life' away from showbiz

Jessie James Decker wants her kids to have a "normal life".

The 37-year-old singer has Vivianne, 11, Eric Jr., 9, Forrest, 7, and Denver, 14 months, and following her reality TV stint on 'Eric and Jessie: Game On', she admitted that she doesn't want to "disrupt" her children's upbringing by letting cameras into their home.

Asked if she would ever return to reality TV, she told E! News: "I don't think that we would, just because of our kids now and wanting to keep a very normal life for them.

"They're such happy kids, I wouldn't want anything to ever disrupt that, and I just think we're at a different phase of life."

The 'Boys In The Summer' hitmaker has "always talked" about doing a lifestyle programme and does want to "document" her trips with her family but doesn't want to do it in the "traditional" way.

She said: "We've always talked about a cooking/lifestyle show.

"I would love to document us all going on a big trip to Italy or something, and having that experience with my siblings and their families. I mean, I've thought about different unique ways to do it, but not traditionally."

Jessie has branched out into a culinary-style career with her books 'Just Eat' and 'Just Feed Me' and also has a line of kitchenware and bakeware on QVC but "never imagined" that she would find success in that field after starting out in music.

She said: "I never, ever imagined that this part of my career would pop off this way.

"I was in the kitchen so much and I just kept finding things that I wish were different. I wish I had better silicone mats to bake cookies on, instead of using parchment paper all the time. Or some of my bowls—we have a six-piece bowl set that was multipurpose. So it was just through being in the kitchen and thinking about things personally, but also maybe what my audience wanted."

Jessie and Eric welcomed their third child into the world just over a year ago and admitted that she knew something was "missing" within the family before he arrived.

She said: "I always knew we were missing somebody.

"I love babies. I love being a mother. I think if pregnancies weren't so hard on me, I probably would have gone for one more, as crazy as that sounds.."