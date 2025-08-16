Jessie J's breast cancer diagnosis has made her realise that "life is too short".

Jessie J is changing her approach to life following her breast cancer diagnosis

The Price Tag singer has been recovering after having a full mastectomy in June and admits that the health scare has inspired her to take on new challenges.

Jessie - who has son Sky, two, with her partner Chanan Colman - said in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday (16.08.25): "I want to write books. Do a kids album. Get all my tattoos taken off. Take my family on holiday.

"I want to learn to ride a bike. I'd like to learn another language... but I know that's not going to happen.

"I want to see if I can sort out some medication or some cognitive therapy or something for my ADHD and OCD."

The 37-year-old star added: "When you go through something like cancer people are like 'you've changed'.

"But I think I always had those thoughts, cancer just makes us actually act on them because you're like, 'life is short, I want to do it now.' I've always wanted to do that so I'm going to do it."

Jessie revealed recently that she has a "one in two chance" of her cancer returning, even though doctors managed to remove all of the abnormal cells.

She told The Sunday Times newspaper: "People think, once you’ve got the all-clear, now it’s done. But I’ve got another surgery [to improve the symmetry of her implant with her other breast] and I need to heal, so I have to figure out the rest of this year ... There’s a one in two chance [of the cancer returning]."

Jessie also recalled how she broke down in tears as she looked at her scars following a tender moment with her mother.

The Domino hitmaker said: "The other night, Mum was massaging my boob for me, because I can’t touch the scars.

"And I started sobbing: 'I can’t believe this has happened.' She was like: 'I wish it was me,’ and then I’m crying, she’s crying … I’m so glad it’s not her."

Meanwhile, the star revealed that she is planning to release new music even as she recovers from surgery.

In a post on social media, Jessie explained: "I am 7 weeks post breast cancer surgery. I’m still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way.

"But I LOVE music and I LOVE my life and I want to LIVE in the moment.

"Instead of stopping and disappearing and waiting for the timing to be perfect to release music again. I am choosing to carry on.

"Life is layered and has highs and lows and we just have to keep living through all of it, the best we can.

"So here I am. LIVING ... And I just want you to have the music ... Deal? (sic)"