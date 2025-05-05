Jesy Nelson is planning to give herself a makeover after she gives birth to her twins.

Jesy Nelson wants to dye her hair as soon as she's allowed home from hospital after the birth of her twins

The former Little Mix star is expecting two babies with her partner Zion Foster but she has suffered complications and has been under the care of doctors in hospital since March - and Jesy is now looking ahead to going home and getting her hair dyed.

In a post on TikTok, Jesy said: "When I first come out of hospital, one of the first things I wanna do is dye my barnet.

"First of all because ... get your greys out for the lads! ... Second of all, I feel like I've been this colour for like, quite a while now. I don't feel like it's ginger anymore, it's just like a washed out auburn.

"So Zion wants me to go like a browny-blonde. And I just don't know. I don't know what suits me, so I want your advice. What like hair colour do you actually love on me best? I can't decide."

Jesy has been keeping herself looking good during her time in hospital by having bedside beauty treatments - telling fans last week she had lash extensions added.

In a post on Instagram, she explained: "So the lovely @lashesbyhols came and did my lashes yesterday and I can honestly say I'm obsessed.

"She put brown lashes on me which I've never had before and switched up my shape a little and I absolutely love them, don't think I'll be going back to black now."

Jesy was admitted to hospital in March and underwent an emergency operation to save her twins after being diagnosed with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) - a condition that means her babies are sharing a placenta and can cause one twin to receive less blood supply and nutrients

In a post on social media, she wrote: "I don't know if you can see, but we are still in hospital, I've been recovering, but we have some amazing news.

"The TTTS has cleared up; the operation was a success, which is just absolutely incredible. We are so, so lucky to have the most amazing doctors." However, Jesy did admit that it would be some time before she would be able to leave hospital following the procedure.

She added: "Basically, the situation we're in now is my cervix is very, very short, so I can't leave the hospital because my waters could break at any point and I'm still very, very early.

"I can't leave the hospital until I'm a certain amount of weeks, so every week we're just like, 'Please, please, please stay in there!'"