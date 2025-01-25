Jesy Nelson says she was 'very, very shocked' to discover she is expecting twins

Jesy Nelson was "very, very shocked" to discover she is expecting twins.

The 33-year-old pop singer revealed in early January that she and musician Zion Foster, 26, are to be parents for the first time but when asked about her reaction when she learned that she is in fact expecting two babies, admitted that it all came as a huge surprise to her.

When asked about her reaction by a fan during an Instagram Q+A, she said: "Very very shocked… it wasn’t planned but I instantly felt happy as soon as I saw that I was."

The former Little Mix star also revealed that some of her friends had guessed that twins might be the case, because she had started to "show very early" on in the pregnancy.

She said: "When I found out we were having twins Zion and me were super shocked… although a lot of our friends guessed it way before our scan as I was showing very early."

The news of the pregnancy may well have come as as as a particular surprise to fans as Jesy and Zion had broken up last August because the 'Boyz' singer was said to have been "In a different head space" from her younger boyfriend.

A source told BANG Showbiz at the time: "Jesy is in a different head space from Zion these days. She is after all a few years older than Zion and has a different way of looking at things these days.

"They had a great trip abroad but since they got back, Jesy has realised it’s time to move on."

At the time, Zion unfollowed Jesy on social media and deleted all pictures of them together from his Instagram account.

Jesy and Zion had enjoyed some romantic trips together after she revealed she was taking time out to travel.

She told her fans earlier this summer: "For a long time I’ve really wanted to go travelling but never had the time to do it.

“I’ve got some really exciting things coming up with work and my music – but until then I’m gonna take the summer off to travel the world.

“I’m going to be off my social media for a while.”

The pair were first linked in January 2022 before splitting up in November 2023 but then reunited shortly afterwards, only to call time on their romance again late last summer.

Jesy has previously dated Chris Hughes, Harry James and Sean Sagar. She became engaged to Rixton's Jake Roche in 2015 but they called off their romance in 2016.