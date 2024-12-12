Jim Carrey made his film comeback as he has blown through his savings.

‘The Mask’ actor, 62, has recently stepped out of the limelight to paint and indulge his love of philosophy, but has reprised his role as villain Dr Robotnik in the upcoming semi-animated action movie ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’, which is out in cinemas from 20 December.

He told reports when asked why he has come out of “retirement”: “I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch.

“And, you know, it’s just… I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly.”

Jim played Robotnik in the last two ‘Sonic’ films, which came out in 2020 and 2022.

But while promoting the second installment in the computer game-inspired franchise, the actor said: “Well, I’m retiring. I’m being fairly serious.

“I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough.

“I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Jim famously became the first actor to make $20 million for a single film after he landed the paycheque for starring in 1996’s ‘The Cable Guy’.

He also made $30 million for ‘Yes Man’ in 2008 after he traded his salary for an ownership stake in the movie.

Jim previously insisted it would take a heavenly script to maker him return to movies.

He told ‘Access Hollywood’: “It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s, you know, written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.

“I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life.”