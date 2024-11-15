Jim Carrey’s older sister Rita has died.

The passing of the 62-year-old ‘Mask’ actor’s radio host and singer-songwriter’s sibling, believed to be aged 68, was announced on Friday (15.11.24) by her long-term partner Alex, who she had been with for 16 years before she married him in 2023.

Her death comes after ‘Ace Ventura’ star Jim lost his brother John Carrey in 2019 at the age of 60 after he’d suffered with a blood condition called aplastic anaemia.

Alex said in a Facebook post about his late wife, which did not detail her cause of death: “It is with heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14 2024.

“Rita and I (Alex) have been together for 16 years and we just got married last year in July in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted.

“We travelled the world and met many people who we consider friends. Rita was my bestest friend, my lover and my beautiful wife.

“Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers.

“As everyone knows Christmas was Rita’s favourite holiday actually it was every day for her and she started a fundraiser to help a local charity.”

Alex added family and friends are invited to attend a candlelight vigil in Rita’s memory on 7 December on Heathcote Terrace at a church called St Catharine’s.

He said: “Following the vigil everyone is encouraged to attend the Christmas on the Terrace public event in support of Gillian’s place.

“Donations in Rita’s memory can be made to Gillian’s place directly or at the event Non-perishable food, children’s clothing, toiletry items or unwrapped children’s presents are encouraged.

“It’s been a wonderful and crazy journey with Rita. She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman.”

Appearing to quote part of James Blunt’s ‘Goodbye My Lover’ track, Alex added: “Goodbye my lover, Goodbye my friend, Until we meet again, You really did have the Time of your life.

“Your bestest friend and husband.”

Alex signed off his message with three red heart emojis.