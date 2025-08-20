Jimmie Allen has lost a lawsuit which alleged he sexually assaulted a woman.

The country singer was also anonymously accused of filming a sexual encounter in a Las Vegas hotel room without Jane Doe's consent, and though he has insisted he is innocent, Judge Aleta A. Trayger entered a judgement on Monday (18.08.25) against the 40-year-old star over the claims of assault, battery, invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress because he failed to comply with court-imposed deadlines and orders.

In documents obtained by People magazine, the judge wrote: “The defendants throughout have failed to comply with case management discovery deadlines and even failed to comply with specific Orders of this court."

Jimmie - who failed to obtain new legal representation after an attorney left his team - was also ordered to pay almost $5,000 to his accuser's lawyers for cancelling a mediation session at short notice.

The judge added: “For these reasons, the plaintiff’s Motion for Sanctions and Judgment Against Defendants Jimmie Allen and Aadyn’s Dad Touring, Inc. is GRANTED."

Jane Doe's lawyer, Elizabeth Fegen, said she was "pleased with the Court’s decision to grant judgment for Plaintiff in light of Jimmie Allen’s refusal to participate in the litigation process."

She added: "We look forward to proving up Plaintiff’s damages caused by Allen’s predatory acts."

The Small Town Anthem singer's legal representative declared the judgement to be "purely procedural" and "the direct result of his prior counsel's repeated failures to comply with discovery obligations and court orders", and so they are planning to take "immediate action" to have the judgement discarded.

Ted Anastasiou, who has taken on Jimmie's legal representation, added to People magazine: "This ruling was not based on the merits of the allegations. Mr. Allen has consistently and unequivocally maintained his innocence, and he firmly denies these accusations.

"As with earlier accusations brought on the same baseless grounds, this case is equally meritless. The default judgment reflects the shortcomings of prior representation, not any wrongdoing by Mr. Allen.

" It is well-established that a client should not be penalized for the failures of their attorney, and Mr. Allen should not be deprived of his right to a fair defense.

"We intend to take immediate action to set aside this judgment and to ensure that the matter is decided on facts and evidence, rather than procedural missteps. Mr. Allen looks forward to the opportunity to clear his name in court."

The lawsuit was filed in June 2023, in which the anonymous woman claimed the singer had violated her privacy by secretly filming their encounter and continuing to engage in sexual conduct with her even after she'd revoked her previously given consent.

Jane Doe insisted she had no idea who Jimmie was when he first approached her on a plane to Nashville in May 2022 but they began to text and FaceTime daily, with the Freedom Was a Highway hitmaker leading her to believe he had separated from then-wife Alexis, who he ultimately divorced last year.

Two months after their first meeting, the pair met in Las Vegas where Jane Doe felt "comfortable and safe" in Jimmie's hotel room because she thought she'd also have her own separate room, and while she "willingly joined" him in the bedroom, she alleged she had no idea he would be filming their sexual encounter and had insisted he use a condom.

Her complaint stated: "He told her he would respect her request. Yet, as their encounter progressed, Allen penetrated Plaintiff during sex with his penis and without a condom. Allen told Plaintiff he wanted to get her pregnant. Plaintiff said no….He refused."

The woman claimed she repeatedly asked him to stop and verbally revoked her consent but he continued. When he fell asleep, she went to leave the room and "panicked" when she noticed a phone in the closet which was "recording the scene."

Jane Doe took the phone and deleted the video then claimed she turned the device over to her local police department.

In July 2023, the Beer 99 singer filed a countersuit, with his lawyers arguing he had obtained permission from the woman to record their encounter, and accusing her of illegally taking his phone. She filed a motion to dismiss the countersuit in August that year and it was granted.