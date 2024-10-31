Jimmy Fallon “almost killed” Selena Gomez in a hot chicken wing challenge.

The chat show host, 50, had the singer, 32, on his ‘The Tonight Show’ in 2019, when he put her through a spicy chicken wing challenge, and recounted how she was left reeling by the experience while appearing on the latest episode of Sean Evans’ ‘Hot Ones’ series – after he took a bite of Da Bomb hot sauce-coated wing.

He said as he bit into the ultra-hot chicken: “Oh no. I remember this. This is the one that killed Selena Gomez.

“Do you know we almost killed Selena Gomez?”

Sean laughed: “I remember vividly.”

He runs his ‘Hot Ones’ segments during Jimmy’s show and says he loves doing them in the middle of the programme so the rest of the show is filmed with Jimmy’s “mouth on fire”.

Jimmy recalled: “You almost killed an American treasure, Selena Gomez.

“Dude, she left and ran out. I went and knocked on her dressing room door.

“She was throwing up in her sink and I go, ‘Selena …’ and she goes, ‘Get the f*** out’ with a devil voice.

“I’ve never seen her like that – spit was dripping out of her mouth and I go, ‘I’m so sorry’.

“And we didn’t talk to each other for another three years.”

Jimmy admitted during his appearance on Sean’s show “things are coming out” as he ate his chicken.

He added in an Irish accent as tears streamed down his face: “I’m not crying I’m just thinking about me grandmother.”