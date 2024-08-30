Jimmy Fallon "doesn't want" his kids to go back to school.

Jimmy Fallon doesn't want his kids to go back to school

The 49-year-old television host has daughters, Winnie, 11, and Frances, nine, with his wife Nancy Juvonen and revealed that he will "miss" his little girls once the summer is over

He told People: "I don;t [want] them to go back to school. I don't want them to meet other people. I don't want them to do anything. I just want them to hang out with us for the rest of their life."

However, the comedian also noted that his daughters are more than happy to go back to school and are even looking forward to it, following on from their first time away at camp.

She said: "They love their school, they love their friends. And it's another little chapter in their lives and another fun adventure. They went to camp for the first time too this year.

"I was so sad when they left. You can’t talk to them. You have like a set time…you can talk to them for five minutes…I miss them so much. I’m like, ‘Please don’t leave us.’ But they had fun."

Away from his eponymous talk show, Jimmy has written '5 More Sleeps til Halloween' - which is about two siblings as they count down the days until Halloween - and joked that the book will work well for decorative purposes if nothing else but will also serve adults well if they want to read it.

He said: "It makes a good decoration, even if you don't want to read. It makes a good gift if you don't have kids, but you know kids that trick-or-treat and want to get them excited about the holiday