Jimmy Fallon was playing 'Mario Kart' during his embarrassing date with Nicole Kidman.

Jimmy Fallon has revealed another detail about his awkward date with Nicole Kidman

The 50-year-old late night host was previously "blindsided" a decade ago when the 56-year-old Hollywood star revealed she was interested in him before marrying Keith Urban in 2006, but what she thought was a date ended up being a flop.

'The Last of Us' star Isabela Merced referenced the awkward memory during an interview on 'Tonight Show'.

The host called 'The Last of Us' "one of the scariest computer games" he's ever played, and Isabela - who plays Dina in HBO's adaptation - quipped: "Was that the game you were playing when you bombed your date with Nicole Kidman?"

He jokingly replied: "It's a pleasure meeting you. We're out of time."

He laughed, and when Isabela pushed to find out the video game in question, he revealed they both played 'Mario Kart' on the Nintendo.

Appearing on Jimmy's chat show in 2015, Nicole told him: "I just remember I liked you. So Rick, our mutual friend, says 'Oh, you know, Jimmy wants to meet you and you can go over to his apartment'. And I'm single and I'm like 'Okay, yeah cool'.

"So I go over though, and you were there in a baseball cap and like... nothing! And you wouldn't talk, you didn't say anything. You were like, 'Hey' and I'm like, 'Okay, so.'

"It was like a hang, it was meant to just I don't know... And then you put a video game on or something and I'm like, 'This is so bad'.

"I swear, and you didn't talk at all. And so after about an hour and a half, I thought, 'He has no interest, this is so embarrassing' and I kinda left, and went, 'Okay no chemistry,' and then I was like, 'Maybe he's gay.’”

Jimmy - who who tied the knot with Nancy Juvonen in 2007 - admitted he was shocked by the revelation.

He told Deadline: "Nicole Kidman totally blindsided me on my show. We were just there to talk about one of her movies or something she was going to win an award for.

"She was great and she looked amazing and we were talking and she goes, ‘Did you know that we dated? Do you remember like I had a crush on you and I came over to your apartment?'

"It was the most embarrassing thing."