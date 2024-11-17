Oritse Williams and his wife are "on cloud nine" after welcoming a son into the world.

Oritse Williams has become a dad again

The JLS singer - who already has 10-year-old Omre from a previous relationship - announced last month that his spouse Kazz was pregnant, but the couple have now revealed that their little boy, Shiva Zion Olumidé Williams, was actually born on 3 October, a week before they shared the news on Instagram.

The couple had kept Kazz's pregnancy as private as possible after she previously suffered two devastating miscarriages.

Oritse told Britain's OK! magazine: "We decided to keep our pregnancy news to just close friends and family."

Kazz, 40, added: "Previously, we had two miscarriages – we were devastated. When we found out we were pregnant this time around, I was happy and scared at the same time.”

The couple are "in awe" of the little one.

The 37-year-old singer gushed: "Honestly, I'm on cloud nine. I’m in complete awe of my baby boy, he is truly a blessing and I'm proud of us...

"He is such a blessing. Our journey has been hard and we are grateful for the support and love we received when we opened up about our previous losses."

The 'Beat Again' hitmaker and his wife were keen to pay tribute to their heritage when naming their son.

Oritse explained: "Shiva is one of the highest deities in South Asian culture, it represents the destroyer of darkness and negativity, and also the creator of all things beautiful and hopeful.

"Then Zion was a name we’ve both loved for a while. It means a place of unity, peace and freedom, and it resonates very deeply within Caribbean culture and my African roots.

"Finally, Olumidé is one of my middle names, and it means my hero has come. All three represent our South Asian, Caribbean and African cultures."

And they are already discussing having another child.

Oritse said: "Oh, he’s so cute, we have to make another one."

Kazz added: "Oritsé was telling me yesterday that we shouldn’t wait too long.

"I was thinking of a five-year age gap but maybe just one or two now. Shiva is also a really good sleeper, which helps. Although, everyone keeps saying ‘wait until the terrible twos’, so we’ll see!"