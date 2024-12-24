Jodie Turner-Smith has claimed she hasn't received any child support from Joshua Jackson.

Jodie Turner-Smith

The 'After Yang' actress split from the 'Dawson's Creek' star in October 2023 and in new court documents seeking payments from him, she claimed he has failed to give her any of the $8,543 monthly payments for their four-year-old daughter Juno, or her $28,641 a month in spousal support, which was allegedly due while their divorce case is still pending.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Jodie claimed she has been trying to keep their separation amicable but accused her estranged husband of dragging things out, unnecessarily increasing her legal bills, making it impossible to support their daughter without his financial assistance.

The 38-year-old star noted Joshua had made significantly more money than her during their four-year marriage and claimed the 'Affair' star had "reneged on [a] promise" he'd made to her.

She wrote: "[Joshua] promised to always support me and ensured me that I would not have to worry about financial security for our daughter if we ever separated because he said he understood how difficult life can be as a Black woman and a single mother."

The 'Queen and Slim' star accused the 46-year-old actor of trying to get her to agree to a settlement that is less than she feels she deserves, and as well as seeking spousal and child support in her new legal request, she also wants a court order to have Joshua pay $250,000 for her attorney fees and forensic accounting costs

Jodie recently admitted co-parenting in the public eye isn't easy.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “You’ve got to just think about your kids.

“And when you’re parenting in the public eye, everything that you do – eventually, there’s a record of it. You don’t want your kids to read anything and think anything.”

On the secret to co-parenting, she added: “It’s just about — centre the children and that’s all you can do. Nobody gets everything right but at least when you know you’re focused on the right thing, you know you’re gonna do your best.”