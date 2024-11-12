Jodie Turner-Smith admits it's tough co-parenting in the public eye

Jodie Turner-Smith admits co-parenting in the public eye isn't easy, but she is doing her "best".

The 38-year-old actress split from her 46-year-old 'Dawson's Creek' actor husband Joshua Jackson - the father of her four-year-old daughter Juno - last year after four years of marriage.

And as she and her ex are celebrities, there is the added pressure of trying to get "everything" right when it comes to parenting because everything is public, even though everyone makes mistakes.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “You’ve got to just think about your kids.

“And when you’re parenting in the public eye, everything that you do – eventually, there’s a record of it. You don’t want your kids to read anything and think anything.”

On the secret to co-parenting, she added: “It’s just about — centre the children and that’s all you can do. Nobody gets everything right but at least when you know you’re focused on the right thing, you know you’re gonna do your best.”

It's not the first time Jodie has discussed co-parenting with Joshua.

She recently told Glamour magazine's Women of the Year issue - for which she received the Screen Trailblazer award – that: "It’s an adjustment period for anyone when they split up with someone, because you’re used to being with your child all the time.

“But nobody hands you a manual. Everyone’s trying to figure it out.

"Each parent has a different life, and especially if the reason why you’re splitting up is because you have different lives, it’s only further complicated by how you’re going to co-parent.”

She also told the publication she is in no rush to go looking for love again.

Jodie declared: “I’m actually not dating, I’m over men.”

While Jodie is happily single, Joshua has been romantically linked with Lupita Nyong'o but the 'Queen and Slim' actress insisted she shouldn't have an opinion on what her ex-husband is doing now, so long as any partners are "good" to her and their daughter.

She said: “He can do whatever he wants.

“Just be good to Juno and be good to Juno’s mum, because I’m going to be Juno’s mum forever.

“It’s really not for me to have an opinion on his journey.”