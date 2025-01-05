Joe Alwyn has just tried to "control" what he can amid his intense fame.

Joe Alwyn dated Taylor Swift from 2016 until 2023

The 33-year-actor had just started his career in film when he struck up a relationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift, 35, in 2016 and even though they split up in April 2023, he has always just tried to ignore the "noise" that comes with being known around the world to such a degree.

Asked if he ever worried that his relationship with Taylor would overshadow his career, he told The Guardian: "I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control.

"And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course. So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it. If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behaviour, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f*****."

The 'Hamnet' star also noted that he is kept grounded by the family and friends that surround him as he suggested that he sees his home life and professional life as two "different" things.

He said: "I have great family and friends and real things in my life; those are the things that kept me tethered to the ground. So I don’t know how else to say it, it’s… just in a different room."

After splitting from the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer, Joe has been coy about the details of his dating life but she has been in a relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, 35, since July 2023.