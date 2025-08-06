Joe Jonas finds it "so different" having daughters instead of a household of boys.

Joe Jonas has two daughters

The Jonas Brothers singer has noticed huge differences between the "delicate" way his and ex-wife Sophie Turner's girls Willa, five, and three-year-old Delphine behave compared with the rough-and-tumble nature of boys.

Speaking on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang, Joe, 35, said: “Boys are so different than girls. “I’ll watch my kids on the playground and it’s, like, delicate. And then this kid will be like, ‘Ahh!’ And dive off the top of the slide. And you’re just like, ‘That is a boy.’ ”

Amy - who has sons Archie, 16, and Abel, 14, with ex-husband Will Arnett - joked: "Your frontal lobes close later.”

Joe contrasted how his own childhood experience differed and praised mom Denise as a "superstar" for raising four sons, himself, older brother Kevin, 37, and younger siblings Nick, 32, and 24-year-old Frankie.

He said: "Four boys in one home. She was the boss, you know.

"[She gave us an] understanding of how to be nice guys to women.

“Growing up, we needed a loud voice like her to be able to control us and also make sure that we weren't, like, pieces of s***.

“I think that was important.”

Joe previously praised 29-year-old Sophie - who he split from in 2023 after four years of marriage - as a great role model for their daughters.

He said: "Having an incredible mum, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true.

“As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them. I think what values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart.”

Joe added he hopes Willa and Delphine will “be able to walk into any room and feel confidence and know that they can do literally anything they want.”

And the Sucker singer is happy with the co-parenting relationship he and the former Game of Thrones star have established.

He told the School of Greatness podcast: "I have a great co-parenting relationship, which is really important to me."

He described being a father to his "beautiful" children as "the greatest joy and journey", while praising the influence Sophie has on their kids.

He added: "My little ones have some incredible women to look up to, including their mom."