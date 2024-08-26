Joe Jonas still has a "beautiful life" despite his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split in 2023 after four years of marriage

The 35-year-old singer was married to 'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie, 28, - with whom he has Willa, four, and two-year-old Delphine - from 2019 until 2023 but insisted that he is not trying to "come for anyone" with his upcoming record 'Music for People Who Believe in Love' and he is still "grateful" for what he has today.

He told Billboard: "It was scary at times, and also freeing. I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast. I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for. I’ve got two beautiful kids. I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that — but also, the journey to get here."

The former Disney Channel star is ultimately hoping that the album can "help" anyone around the world who is going through a tough time.

He said: "At the core of it, if this body of work helps people through what they’re going through, that’s all I can really wish for."#

Meanwhile, Sophie recently admitted that she was unsure if she would ever make it through her divorce amid major scrutiny from around the world.

She told British Vogue magazine: “There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’

"I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself. And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for.

“Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”