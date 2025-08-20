Joe Jonas has joined the mile high club.

The 36-year-old singer has revealed he had sex with a partner in a plane bathroom "a couple of years ago", but in a celebratory moment afterwards, Joe mistakenly high-fived the flight attendant instead of his drummer.

In an interview with the NowThis series Are You Okay?, the Jonas Brothers star - who was married to 29-year-old actress Sophie Turner from 2019 until 2024 - told host Brianna Morales: "I joined the mile high club a couple of years ago.

"I was wearing contacts [lenses], left the bathroom. I thought I was high-fiving my drummer. After the high five, I realised it was the flight attendant."

Luckily for Joe, he was on a private flight, and he thinks if he had sex on a public plane, he would be "banned" from flying.

The Gotta Find You hitmaker quipped: "It was a private plane. Or I would be banned from flying."

Despite the situation turning awkward with his case of mistaken identity, Joe insisted it was worth it.

Joe previously revealed how he and his brothers Kevin and Nick "felt the pressure" to live up to their Christian values after talking publicly about their "purity rings".

After shooting to fame in the 2000s, the pop stars famously wore bands symbolising their desire to abstain from sex before marriage and Joe Jonas, 35, has admitted being open about their beliefs forced them to maintain the very high standards they set for themselves.

During an appearance on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast, Joe explained: "Famously we were known for like purity rings, which were something in the community of a church where that was like what everybody else in our age were doing around 10, 11 years old, like, we're going to wait for the right person ...

"One person on an interview when you're 15, 16 [years old] would ask you about it, and you're like: 'I don't want to talk about this,' and then they're like: 'Well, I'm going to write that you guys are in a cult'."

Joe went on to say: "Whether it was sex, or it was even religion or Christianity, [they'd be] questioning things like questioning if I believe in God, what is God? Is there even a God? And it's on the record.

"And you're like, uh ... and so you felt the pressure,. I can definitely speak for all three of us here. [We] felt the pressure of being like: 'Well, we have to live these lives because we kind of said it in a paper once. And it's in print, so you [have] got to do it forever.' "