Joe Jonas turned to music as an "outlet" amid his darkest times.

Joe Jonas opens up about what inspired his new album

The 35-year-old singer has been exploring new horizons with his upcoming solo album, ‘Music for People Who Believe in Love’, and Joe has openly discussed the personal experiences that inspired it.

The pop star star - who was married to actress Sophie Turner between 2019 and 2023 - told Billboard: "I was going through a lot of life changes.

"Finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be. And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet."

Joe has had his fair share of ups and downs over the past decade. However, he had no interest in "trying to put stuff on blast" on his new record.

He shared: "I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast.

"I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for."

Sophie and Joe announced their split via a joint statement in September 2023.

The actress and the pop star - who have daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, together - explained that they had decided to "amicably end" their marriage after four years.

The statement read: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."