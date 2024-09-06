Joe Jonas had to call security when a fan hid behind the curtains in his hotel room.

Joe Jonas has had a number of 'crazy' fan encounters

The 35-year-old singer had a "crazy" encounter while in South America when one of his young supporters was smuggled into his room by her mother, who worked at the establishment.

Speaking on SiriusXM's BMP, he said: “I mean, I think the craziest, I just was reminded recently, we were in Chile many years ago. I walked into my hotel room and like the curtain moved and I sat on the couch.

"It was like a long travel day. I was like, ‘Huh, maybe it’s air conditioning.’ And then this fan popped up from behind the curtain, like ran over to me and I was like, ‘Uh,’ and I called for our security.

“And at the time it was Big Rob, who famously not only great security, but also was on a song with us, and like helped get her out and I guess somebody, her mom worked at the hotel or something. Just crazy stuff like that."

The 'Work It Out' hitmaker admitted he has "many, many" similar stories to tell, but he loves the passion of his fans.

He added: "But yeah, you know, there’s many, many of those stories. Yeah. But I love my fans.”

Joe - who split from Sophie Turner, the mother of his daughters Willa, four, and two-year-old Delphine, last year after four years of marriage - recently admitted he used writing his new solo album, 'Music for People Who Believe in Love', as an "outlet" for his feelings.

He told Billboard: "I was going through a lot of life changes.

"Finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be. And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet."

The 'Sucker' hitmaker has had his fair share of ups and downs over the past decade. However, he had no interest in "trying to put stuff on blast" on his new album.

He shared: "I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast.

"I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for."