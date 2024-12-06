Joe Jonas is "reliving" his childhood through his children.

Joe Jonas is loving the challenge of fatherhood

The 35-year-old singer - who has daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, with his ex-wife Sophie Turner - has revealed that he's relishing the challenges of fatherhood, describing it as the "best feeling".

Speaking at a Miami Art Week event called The Wellness Oasis, Joe shared: "As a parent myself, I’m also reliving childhood again through my kids’ eyes which is just the best feeling."

Joe is making a concerted effort to have "a lot of fun" as a parent.

The 'Cake by the Ocean' hitmaker - who was married to Sophie between 2019 and 2024 - explained: "I’m really making sure that I’m able to have a lot of fun.

"This is so amazing that we get the opportunity to be on this earth and do what we get to do. Whether it’s enjoying your career, or hopefully on your way to enjoy your career, and you’ve got great friends and great people around you, I think really being able to tap into, hypothetically, what little Joe would really be into is having fun with whatever it is."

Sophie and Joe announced their split via a joint statement back in September 2023.

The 28-year-old actress and the chart-topping pop star explained that they decided to "amicably end" their marriage after four years together.

The celebrity duo said in their statement: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."