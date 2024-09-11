Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached a divorce settlement.

Joe Jonas has divorced Sophie Turner after four years of marriage

The 35-year-old pop star filed for divorce from the 'Game of Thrones' actress, 28, in Miami, Florida in September 2023 and now court documents filed in the state on September 6 show a judge ruled the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and agreed to waive the final 20-day waiting period to dissolve the union and declare them both single.

According to PEOPLE, the documents stated: "The marriage between the parties is dissolved and the parties are restored to the status of being single."

The terms of the settlement remain confidential, but he documents state the agreement is "in the best interests of the parties and this family."

The former couple married in Las Vegas in May 2019, and they are parents to two daughters - Willa, four, and two-year-old Delphine.

Custody of the girls became a major issue as the split played out as Sophie had hoped to raise the children in her native UK while Joe wanted them to remain in the US.

They are believed to have reached a temporary agreement which will allow the girls to split their time between the US and the UK.

After splitting in 2023, they shared a joint statement online which read: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children'."

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Sophie admitted she wasn't happy with the way the split played out - especially the way it impacted the kids.

She said: "I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can.

"I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."