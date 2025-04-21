Joe Rogan has mockingly called Katy Perry a "guru" after her trip into space.

Joe Rogan is the latest star to mock Katy Perry for her trip to space with an all-female crew

An all-female crew flew to the boundary of space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket a week ago (14.04.25), with the pop star joined by his fiancee Lauren Sanchez, broadcaster Gayle King, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

The trip has been widely criticised and the controversial podcaster has now had his say.

Speaking on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, he said of Katy's trip: “It was very profound."

He continued: “I don’t know if you’ve seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she’s basically a guru now.”

Guest Tim Dillion asked the host what Katy found upon her visit, to which he laughed: “Well, she brought a daisy, which is super important.”

Katy, 40, brought a daisy with her for the ride of her life in honour of her daughter Daisy Bloom, four, whose father is 48-year-old actor Orlando Bloom.

When a clip of the singer appeared onscreen, he also commented: "Look at her nails, so pretty.”

Before listing NASA's requirements to become an astronaut, he said: “Let’s celebrate female astronauts.”

Gayle recently addressed the backlash and said she is "very disappointed and very saddened".

The 70-year-old journalist said she was frustrated by those who branded the 11-minute trip "frivolous".

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', the host said: "Space is not an either or, it's a both and, and because you do something in space doesn't mean you're taking anything away from Earth. And what you're doing in space is trying to make things better here on Earth.

"What Blue Origin wants to do is take the waste here and figure out a way to put it in space to make our planet cleaner. Jeff Bezos has so many ideas, and the people that are working there are really devoted and dedicated to making our planet a better place. That's number one.

"There was nothing frivolous about what we do.

"So, you know, I'm very disappointed and very saddened by it [the criticism]. And I also say this — what it's doing to inspire other women and young girls? Please don't ignore that. I've had so many women and young girls reach out to me, and men too, by the way. Men too that say, 'Wow, I never thought I could do that, but I see you doing it at this stage of your life.'"

Emily Ratajkowski was among those who have criticised the trip.

In a TikTok video, Emily ranted: "That space mission this morning? That's end time s***. Like, this is beyond parody.

"Saying that you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?

"Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? What was the marketing there?

"And then to try to make it like… I’m disgusted. Literally, I’m disgusted."

And Olivia Wilde re-posted a meme on her Instagram Story featuring Katy kissing the ground after exiting the rocket and text which read: "getting off a commercial flight in 2025 #BlueOrigin. (sic)"

She captioned the post: "Billion dollars bought some good memes, I guess."

Ahead of the flight, Olivia Munn branded the trip "a bit gluttonous".

She said on 'Today with Jenna and Friends' earlier this month: “What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous.

“Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?”