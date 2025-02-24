Joey King's chin is "healing up nicely" after she suffered an accidental burn.

The 25-year-old actress had been throwing together ingredients in a pan when the hot oil splashed back at her and even though it is a little bit uncomfortable to touch at the moment, she insisted that it is getting better.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Yes I did, I burned myself. I was just cooking, I was cooking. I was making this chicken dish from The New York Times and I was throwing some shallots into a hot pan of oil and it splattered back.

"I burned my chin which is healing up nicely - I also burned my neck - and it's also healing up nicely but it also has a bit of an eczema touch right now, it's a bit itchy."

When the incident first occurred, the 'Kissing Booth' star did not seek any sort of medical attention for the burn and hadn't even thought of the possibility that it might leave a scar until her friend mentioned it.

She added: "I didn't even go to the emergency room. I was just like 'Oh, it's not a big deal'. But then my best friend came over and was like 'This is gonna scar...' And I was like 'Oh s***. Oh shoot!'"

The 'Uglies' actress initially took to social media to reveal her kitchen mishap, shortly after it occurred in January and told of how she immediately called her mother when it happened.

She wrote on Instagram: "I burned myself a few days ago by throwing shallots into a pan of hot oil. I called my mom to tell her and she says, 'See that's why I hate cooking.'"