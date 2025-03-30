Joey King makes “spontaneous” career decisions.

The ‘Act’ actress likes to follow her instincts and reacts quickly to the scripts she’s sent when she is looking for a new project.

She told Grazia magazine: “I love how spontaneous many of my decisions as an actor have been.

“At times, I’ve gotten very excited about a script and just jumped right in, even if I wouldn’t have necessarily though I’d want to do something like that.

“Most importantly, I want characters to feel, to have real-life stakes and personalities.”

The 25-year-old star feels “lucky” there are so many great opportunities available for women now.

She said: “One day, I’d love to work with Greta Gerwig and Angela Bassett.

“I’m lucky to live in a time where there are more opportunities for women than ever, and I’m really thankful to all the women who came before me in this industry, who laid down the groundwork and trail-blazed the path for us to have more opportunities, more say and more creative power.”

The ‘Kissing Booth’ actress is concerned by the ageism women in the industry face but is thankful some females are trying to highlight the issue and make positive changes.

She said: “I think there’s a certain pressure put on women, with things expected of them when they reach a certain age.

“I feel that pressure and I’m only in my 20s. I’ll surely feel it more as I get older.

“A lot of women feel it, it’s unfair and crazy.

“I’m so glad many inspiring actresses and female directors are making art that addresses this problem.”

Joey is “so inspired” by her ‘A Family Affair’ co-star Nicole Kidman, who she hailed a “bada**”.

She said: “I’m so inspired by Nicole. She’s funny, talented and caring.

“Working with her makes you realise how she rose to the position of leadership that she so elegantly holds, by being kind, compassionate and collaborative with other people.

“She is also just such a bada** who knows what she wants.”