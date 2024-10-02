John Amos’ daughter Shannon Amos found out about her father’s death “through the media”.

She made the admission a day after it was confirmed by ‘Good Times’ star John’s son Kelly Christopher Amos on Tuesday (01.10.24) his father had passed away aged 84 on 21 August in Los Angeles from natural causes.

Shannon has now posted on Instagram about how she heard the news: “I am without words… our family has received the heartbreaking news that my Dad, John Allen Amos, Jr, transitioned on August 21st.

She added alongside a video of her dancing with her famous father: “We are devastated and left with many questions about how this happened 45 days ago, learning about it through the media like so many of you.”

Shannon also said she should be going through a time of “honouring” and “celebrating” John’s life, but she has now been left “struggling to navigate the wave of emotions and uncertainties” surrounding the circumstances of his death.

She went on: “Still, there is some semblance of peace in knowing my father is finally free.

“My family and I deeply appreciate the outpouring of love, calls, and texts. Please continue to hold our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.”

John’s son Kelly and Shannon – who the actor had with his first ex-wife Noel Mickelson – has been in the spotlight since last year.

The siblings are said to have publicly fought last year over the actor’s care and legacy.

Shannon also publicly accused her brother of elder abuse – which Kelly denied.

The film producer told the outlet she “supplied extensive documentation to law enforcement agencies in Colorado and New Jersey to investigate her claims” of Kelly’s elder abuse.

She added her brother “consolidated authority over their father and his affairs,” as well as isolating him from his family.

Kelly has denied all of his sister’s claims and it is unclear why she was not notified of his death.