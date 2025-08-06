John Cena is retiring from WWE because he is "not as strong and fast" as he once was.

John Cena will retire from WWE at the end of the year

The 48-year-old wrestler will bring his legendary career to a close later this year and explained that he wants to step away from the sport before his athleticism declines too significantly.

John told People magazine: "Age plays a factor. I'm not as strong or as fast as I used to be. I made a promise when I started gaining some notoriety that when I'm a step slower, I will go, because there will be kids just as hungry as I was who have earned a shot to see if they can make it."

The 17-time WWE world champion explained that he is now focusing on spending time with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

Cena said: "My health and my dedication to my partner are the tip of my spear in life right now, so I think every time I go out (in the ring), I just want to make sure I'm able to give my all, but it's time to step away."

The wrestling legend had a hair transplant in November 2024 and now wishes that he had done the procedure done a decade ago, as fans regularly pointed out that his locks were thinning despite his best attempts to conceal it.

John said: "As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light.

"I saw their signs that said, 'The bald John Cena'. They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner – and I also got a hair transplant last November.

"I hate the fact that if there wasn't so much shame around it, I'd have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 (men) suffer from thinning or baldness."

Cena admits that he gets seriously "fired up" when the subject of the hair transplant is raised.

The Peacemaker actor said: "If somebody's going to sweat me for that, I don't think there's any shame in that. It completely changed the course of my life."

John is approaching the next stage of his life with "curiosity" as his wrestling career enters its final stages.

He said: "I hope to remain curious and healthy – and that's physically, spiritually, mentally.

"As long as I have love, health and curiosity for what life has to offer, I think I'll work it out."