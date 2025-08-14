John Cena doesn't want to "take time away" from WWE's next big superstars.

John Cena insists WWE retirement is coming at the right time

The 48-year-old wrestling legend turned Hollywood actor is set to retire from his in-ring career when his current farewell retirement tour comes to an end in December, and he's opened up about why the timing is just right.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he said: "I remember when I was a young kid back in 2002 thinking I'd never get a chance, and then when I did I came up with a young, hungry class.

"I think if I hang around any longer than now, I'm just taking a time away from those young guys who can [get] the next chance to make an impact.

"It's time, man, it's time."

Cena - who will face Logan Paul on August 31 at WWE's Clash In Paris premium live event - admitted he doesn't want to "start dwelling" on his career just yet.

He said: "What a ride it's been! WWE moves really fast - it's like you guys, we always do shows. Very rarely do we have time to look in the rearview mirror.

"Now that I'm in the farewell tour, the last thing I wanna do is start dwelling on moments that might have been.

"In January, I'm gonna look in the review and eflect on all of this, but I wanna have my feet on the ground and enjoy all the moments the audience gives me for this last 11 [appearances].

"I've done a tonne of stuff in my career, I've been in front of some crazy crowds. But I've never been in front of the crowd that our current roster calls 'the greatest crowd in WWE history' in Lyon, France."

While Cena won a record breaking 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year, he insisted there is still a lot to experience before he hangs up his boots.

He added: "I've never heard the so-called 'greatest crowd in WWE history', and it's supposedly in Lyon.

"So even in this tailend stretch I'm still learning, I'm still experiencing new things, I'm still grateful."