John Krasinski has been named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.

The 45-year-old actor - who has daughters Hazel, 10, and eight-year-old Violet with wife Emily Blunt - experienced a "blackout" of emotions when he was told he'd be receiving the outlet's annual accolade, but admitted he thought it was part of a prank.

Asked his reaction, he told People magazine: “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I'm being punked.

"That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

The 'A Quiet Place' filmmaker told how his wife was "very excited" when she heard the news.

He said: “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”

And Emily, 41, even joked she'd use the magazine cover as wallpaper in their house if John was to ever receive the title.

He said: "Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think. My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all."

But the former 'Office' star doesn't expect any positive changes at home as a result of his crown.

He quipped: “I think it's going to make me do more household chores.

“After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’ ”

Despite his jokes, John couldn't be happier with the life he's built with the 'Devil Wears Prada' actress.

He said: “It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her.”

After carving out a successful acting career, the 'Jack Ryan' star is now also an accomplished filmmaker, but he joked it took some time to make progress behind the camera.

He quipped: “I had to pitch the studio like 54 times [for 'A Quiet Place'] before they said yes.

“I’m pretty sure someone said, ‘Sorry, is Jim from 'The Office' going to direct this?’ And I went, ‘Oh, it’s John, but we’ll get there.’ ”