John Legend feels "so lucky" to be married to Chrissy Teigen.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married since 2013

The award-winning musician has taken to social media to pay a glowing birthday tribute to Chrissy, who turned 39 on Saturday (30.11.24).

Alongside an image from Chrissy's 2024 Sports Illustrated photoshoot, he wrote: "It’s my Queen’s birthday! You’re so beautiful, creative, brilliant, funny and cool af. I feel so lucky to be your partner in life FOR LIFE. [heart emojis] (sic)"

Chrissy - who has been married to John since 2013 - actually took to social media before her birthday to share a reflective message with her followers.

The model wrote on Instagram: "It’s the day before my birthday and I always get so emo. Every year I tell myself I’m the next year older, that way I’m never surprised when the age actually comes. I don't even know why I’m this way. I love other people’s birthdays! And I love growing older and wiser. I think I just don’t personally need the celebration part! Truly if you have ever thought of surprising me, please know I would rather die. But I love you for the thought. Anyhow we got off course here but what I’m trying to say is I feel so, so grateful. For you, my family, my friends, my job (whatever it is) [heart emojis] (sic)"

Earlier this year, Chrissy confessed to being "very tough" on herself.

However, the model hailed John, 45, as a "calming force" in her life.

Chrissy said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "He brings me down to a level where I’m like, 'okay, I’m being overreactive and a little crazy.' I’m a very anxious person. I get very nervous. I’m very tough on myself. So for someone to come in and be the calming force in all of that is very important."