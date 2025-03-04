John Legend's children give him feedback on his music.

The 46-year-old singer - who is best known for his 2013 hit 'All of Me - has Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, two, and Wren, six months, with his wife Chrissy Teigen and after he became a judge on the US version of 'The Voice', admitted that his two eldest have got into the habit of critiquing talent as well.

He told E! News: "Luna and Miles have been coming to visit at the show and they definitely tell me who they like and who they prefer.

"I think they have a good sense of when somebody is a really good performer, and is a really good singer, really compelling.

"They tell me which songs [of mine] are their favourite, which songs are not their favourite."

John also revealed that his wife - who he tied the knot with in 2013 - also gives her opinion on his music as well.

Asked if Chrissy ever provides him with feedback, he said: "Of course, of course!"

John also revealed that his daughter has started "shading" him for his red carpet looks.

He said: "Luna looked at me like. [giving me the side-eye]. She’s always shading me."

Chrissy has also been subject to the judgement of her daughter any time she wears a slightly revealing outfit.

She said: "Luna’s a very ‘Modest Molly,’ we call her, any time I have, like, any cleavage or leg. [For the Oscars after-party], she was like 'Oh, so there's no leg...'"

The little one also tells her parents to "cover up" if she feels they are showing too much flesh ahead of a public event.

John added: "[She’ll say] like, ‘Cover up.'"