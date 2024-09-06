John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are "stronger" as a couple because of their son's health problems.

The 45-year-old singer and his wife Chrissy, 38, discovered that their son Miles six, was suffering from Type 1 diabetes - a chronic condition in which the body struggles to produce enough insulin - after he became ill at a summer camp and even though they knew the diagnosis would be "life-changing" for him, is confident that they can all navigate the situation together.

He told People: "I remember he was at the emergency room because of it and they checked his blood sugar. The thinking was, this may be a reaction to the infection or he may be diabetic. They did some more tests and decided it was the latter, that he was Type 1 diabetic. Chrissy was upset a little bit when she first heard. She's been so good at learning what she needs to do.

"My personality is one where I'm very optimistic and I'm very practical. As soon as I learned that he had this I knew it was going to be life-changing for him and for us, but I'm also like, 'We can do this.' We've got great advice and lots of people offering support to help us learn.

"This speaks to us feeling like a team and knowing we can do this v. It just makes us stronger."

The 'All Of Me' singer - who also has Luna, eight, Etsi, 20 months, and 15-month-old Wren with Chrissy - noted that his eldest son is "earl in the diagnosis" so there is still some more work to do but he and his wife are both just "more aware" of paying attention to his dietary and medicinal needs now.

He said: "He's early in his diagnosis, and when you're early, your insulin is still doing some of the work that it needs to do. But as the disease progresses, it's going to get to a point where we really need to monitor everything, count carbs, give him insulin beforehand. We just have to be more aware."