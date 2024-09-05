John Legend and Chrissy Teigen need "all hands on deck" to manage their family

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have four children

The couple are parents to Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, 20 months, and 15-month-old Wren, and while they love seeing their brood grow and develop, the 'Ordinary People' hitmaker admitted juggling their needs can be intense.

John told People magazine: "It’s truly non-stop.

"They’re so cute, and it’s interesting to see their personalities develop,but it’s all hands on-deck.”

The 45-year-old star enlisted the services of Chrissy, 38, and their two eldest children to sing on 'Love', the lead track from his new album 'My Favourite Dream', and once he had "wrangled" them into the studio, John had fun showing his kids how the recording process works.

He said: “It’s four voices singing over top of each other.

"We recorded a video of me trying to wrangle them and show them how to navigate the studio.

"The main thing was keeping everybody on time with the tempo and everything.

"And they're not used to singing and using headphones and things of that nature.

"So all the things that I am so used to that I kind of take for granted since I do them all the time, you have to kind of show them how to navigate."

Both Luna and Miles picked things up "quick and easy".

Their dad added: "My studio's right by their school and Chrissy and I were doing a shoot there that day.

"The kids came by after school and it took us probably about 10 minutes to finish.

"Once they got used to using the headphones and everything it was pretty easy for them to knock it out."

However, fans shouldn't expect the pair to be giving their famous father a run for his money any time soon.

He laughed: "Chrissy's the more polished vocalist."