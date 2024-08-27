John Legend has gotten a new tattoo tribute in honour of his family.

John Legend shows off his new tattoo in tribute to children

The 'All of Me' hitmaker - who has Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, 19 months, and Wren, 14 months, with wife Chrissy Teigen - has had a second inking done combining the names of his two new babies in the style of a heart monitor cursive.

John captioned two snaps of his arm ink on Instagram: "I don’t have much ink on my body. My first tattoo was “chrissylunamiles” in a subtle heart-monitor-like cursive on my right arm to honor my growing family. So I asked @winterstone to come back and mirror it with the new babies. Presenting “chrissyestiwren” for the left arm. If you zoom/squint/get reading glasses you can see it. (sic)”

The 45-year-old singer has a handful of body art, including daughter Luna's flower drawing on his forearm.

He and his model wife Chrissy, 38, also got a matching tattoo to honour their late son Jack.

John recently said that he aspires to be a father like his dad Ronald Stephens.

The ‘Ordinary People’ hitmaker said on the TV series ‘Raising Fame’: I’m a lot like him. Our personalities are very similar.

“Our disposition is very similar. We’re both very laid back, calm, able to, you know, whenever life gets hard, we’re able to figure it out, and not get too overly raw emotionally.

“And just keep a clear head and figure out what we need to do.”

Revealing how his father has helped him become a better dad, John went on: “I think he’s been a role model to me as a father because he was a single dad for a while.

“And just seeing the dedication he had to our family, seeing the creativity he had for our family, just kindness and love and just great example of integrity and character that he always set for us.

“That’s why he’s my role model. I always tell him that I want to be a dad like him.”

When asked if he had applied lessons learned from Ronald to his parenting, John said: “I find myself sounding like him a lot of times. I’m like, yes, I can tell I’m his son.”