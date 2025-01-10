John Mayer has shared an emotional post about the pain of losing sentimental items to the Los Angeles wildfires.

John Mayer is keeping his important paperwork close

The 'Gravity' hitmaker - who stressed his own home is safe - explained how the most "valuable" thing he owns is a collection of his photos of his father throughout his life and he understands it is such personal artefacts that people will find hardest to have lost in the devastating blazes.

Sharing a photo of a folder, he wrote on Instagram: "This is the most valuable thing I own. It’s a folder of photos of my father, spanning his life from being a baby, an educator, a husband and a father. It’s the only evidence of his life that will exist over time.

"These are the “documents” you read about people taking from their homes. When you hear someone say they’ve lost everything in a fire, this is much of that everything, if not all of it. Those who say they’ll be okay still have their folders and their albums. Those who are inconsolable have lost them.

"Just behind the immeasurable loss of life is the loss of the proof of life."

The 47-year-old singer pledged to pray for those who had lost the things that have meant the most to them and encouraged his followers to look out for one another during "truly devastating" times.

He continued: " I don’t practice prayer but tonight I will say one for everyone who no longer has these items. It’s not about the art and the collectibles. It’s the photos, the letters, the class rings, the eyeglasses and the things we keep to remind us that those we loved were here. May those who have lost so much find some semblance of hope and support from their family and friends.

"Stay safe, look out for yourself and for one another, and trust that humanity and all it entails, though sometimes hard to see, is alive and well. This is truly devastating."

John then confirmed in the comments of his own post that he was safe and "extraordinarily lucky".

He wrote: “For clarity: I’m safe, extraordinarily lucky to still have my place in LA, but keeping my documents close by. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Among those who the 'New Light' hitmaker's poignant post struck a chord with was Kelly Rizzo, who revealed she had packed up personal items that belonged to her late husband Bob Saget before evacuating her home in the city.

She commented: “This is so beautiful John. And so true. I can only imagine how precious everything in that folder is to you.

“And when you said eyeglasses, it just broke me because those are some of the first things I packed up when preparing to evacuate. Bob’s glasses, a lot of his clothes and personal effects that I know are completely irreplaceable.

"Thanks for putting this into perspective, something you’re great at….explaining the hard to explain.”