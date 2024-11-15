John Mulaney says he and wife Olivia Munn have "laughed" their way through the "scary moments" of the past couple of years.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have 'laughed' their way through the ups and downs

The 42-year-old comic and the 44-year-old actress have been through a lot with Olivia having been diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and John going to rehab for cocaine and alcohol dependency in 2020.

They've also had some "joyful" moments together, welcoming their second child Mei into the world two months ago and son Malcolm in 2021, and the 'SNL' star admits they've "had a lot of fun despite everything".

Even with the sleepless nights that come with having a newborn, John admits he finds "baby fatigue fun".

He told E! News: "I like this kind of fatigue - this kind of fatigue is great.

"Baby fatigue is fun.

"I haven't been out talking to adults more than once in the past couple of months and it's a fun kind of disoriented."

The reporter noted how the couple - who got married in July - got married and had children together pretty soon, having only started dating in 2021, and John admitted it's been a "pretty wild" ride.

He said: "Well, we found ourselves in a pretty wild and a pretty joyful situation.

"We've had a really eventful, amazing couple of years ... dealing with Olivia's cancer and a lot of tight and scary moments sometimes, but were talking the other day, [about how] in the past couple of years, we've laughed so much through everything.

"I don't mean to sound corny or sacrum, but we've been so tight and had a lot of fun despite everything."