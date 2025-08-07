John Oliver has slammed Jay Leno for his recent warning to talk show hosts.

John Oliver won't listen to Jay Leno

The Last Week Tonight presenter insisted he will take a "hard pass" on listening to the veteran broadcaster - who hosted The Tonight Show from 1992 until 2009 and again from 2010 to 2014 - after Jay suggested some late night stars were alienating "half an audience" with political humour.

John, 48, insisted Jay was wrong because comedy is "inherently subjective".

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’m going to take a hard pass on taking comedic advice from Jay Leno.

"Who thinks that way? Executives? Comedy can’t be for everyone. It’s inherently subjective.

"So, yeah, when you do stand-up, some people try to play to a broader audience, which is completely legitimate. Others decide not to, which is equally legitimate.

" I guess I don’t think it’s a question of what you should do because I don’t think comedy is prescriptive in that way. It’s just what people want.

"I think our show clearly comes from a point of view, but most of those long stories we do are not party political. They’re about systemic issues.

"Our last few shows were about gang databases, AI slop, juvenile justice, med spas, air traffic control. I’m not saying that these don’t have a point of view in them. Of course they do.

"But I hope a lot of them actually reach across people’s political persuasions. You want people to at least be able to agree on the problem, even if you disagree on what the solution to it is."

In the wake of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert being cancelled, John candidly admitted he is grateful that Last Week Tonight has won 30 Emmy awards because he thinks it gives it some "golden armour" against HBO pulling the plug.

He said: "I think it is objectively very, very helpful to have won Emmys with the show. I think it has helped us keep our independence and keep the show on the air. So, yeah, I do think there is a utility to it.

"It’s something that I know has always been important to HBO, and so I’m massively grateful that we’ve won them, and long may that continue. Please! I don’t want my theory tested."

Shortly after it was announced CBS were scrapping Stephen's show, Jay suggested late night presenters were only able to appeal to "half the audience" because of their open political stances.

In an interview with The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the organisation's president and CEO David Trulio noted Jay's "balanced" approach to humour, and he replied: "I got hate letters saying, 'You and your Republican friends,' and another saying, ‘I hope you and your Democratic buddies are happy,' over the same joke.

“That’s how you get a whole audience. Now, you have to be content with half the audience, because you have to give your opinion...

"I don’t think anybody wants to hear a lecture. Why shoot for just half an audience? Why not try to get the whole?

"I like to bring people into the big picture. I don't understand why you would alienate one particular group. Or just don't do it at all. I'm not saying you have to throw your support [on one side]. But just do what’s funny."