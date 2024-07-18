John Stamos "doesn't know where [he ]would be" if he hadn't become a father.

John Stamos says fatherhood has become his entire life

The 60-year-old actor has six-year-old son Billy with wife Caitlin McHugh and when asked what he enjoys about watching him grow up admitted that he just "loves" getting to see how the little one interprets the world around him.

He told E! News: "His sense of wonder! I love to watch him see things for the first time, I love to see his point of view on things. He's my life. I don't know where I would be without having a kid."

The former 'Full House' star - who was initially married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 until 2005 - is also "in awe" of his wife and how she manage to balance motherhood with everything else she does in life, including raising money for charity.

He added: "I'm in awe of her, she does so much. She really puts her money where her mouth is. She's gotten involved with all these charities. She really puts her money where her mouth is. She's gotten involved with all these charities.

"He had a pirate party and so we emulated that same party for a bunch of homeless kids down in Orange County. He grabbed a bunch of his toys and he physically handled them to the other kids."

But John did reveal that his son recently went for a haircut that "freaked him out" and he had to tell a white lie and pretend that he thought it looked good as he joked that he ended up in therapy upon seeing the new do.

He said: "He got a haircut recently and I've been in therapy for that. I've had some anxiety attacks and it's been traumatic for me."