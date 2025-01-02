John Stamos found 2024 to be "one of the most transformative" years of his life.

The 'Fuller House' actor has reflected on the "love, loss and growth" he experienced over the last 12 months, praising his wife Caitlin McHugh and their six-year-old son Billy for all the positivity they bring to his life, while offering support to cancer-stricken pal Dave Coulier and mourning the loss of his childhood friend Mike Owen, who died in November after suffering a heart attack.

Sharing a photo of himself with his wife and son, he wrote: "Happy New Year! As the calendar turns, I find myself reflecting on a year filled with love, loss, and growth. This past year has been one of the most transformative in my life. I’ve experienced moments of immense gratitude, profound sadness, and the kind of clarity that only comes when you truly let life happen as it’s meant to.

"To Caitlin and Billy—you are my heart. Every morning we’ve spent cuddling and laughing together is a memory I’ll hold close forever. You remind me daily that the simplest moments are often the most meaningful.

"@dcoulier you got this!

"To Mike, my oldest and dearest friend, who we lost this year—you’ll forever be my silent Obi-Wan, guiding me with your quiet strength. Losing you has left a hole in my life, but I carry your light forward in everything I do."

The 61-year-old actor is "deeply proud" to be sober and is embracing all that life has to offer him.

He continued: "This year, I celebrated my sobriety again, and it’s something I’m deeply proud of. This year marked a new beginning for me, and I’m so grateful for the second chances life offers when you choose to show up for it.

"I’m excited for what’s ahead—new projects, new stories to tell, and new ways to create and connect. But for now, I’m holding onto the stillness, the laughter, and the love of these moments with my family."

John ended his message with a wish for his fans and followers.

He wrote: "To everyone reading this: May the new year bring you kindness, courage, and the peace of knowing that you are exactly where you’re meant to be. With love and hope, XOJS."