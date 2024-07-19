John Stamos found "comfort" in Bob Saget's autobiography after he died.

John Stamos and Bob Saget were close friends and starred on Full House together

The 60-year-old actor starred alongside Bob - who died in January 2022 after accidentally hitting his head - in the classic sitcom 'Full House' and remembered falling asleep to the audio version of his co-star's memoir 'Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian' to help cope with his grief.

Speaking on the 'Full House Rewind' podcast, he said: "Do you remember when his book came out? I was very dirty and weird. And so and for whatever reason, the night [Saget] died, I put on his audio tape and it gave me such comfort. I don't know why. I listened to it every night when I went to sleep."

John even had to rewind the audiobook to listen again when Bob eerily predicts his own cause of death in the form of what seemed like a throwaway joke at the time.

He said: "One morning I woke up and I was like, ‘Did he say, in his book, did he say he hit his head and that's how he died?’ And I'm like, 'No. That couldn’t be.' And I went back to it and he talks, as a joke, about, 'I would hit my head and call TMZ and [say] I'm dying."

At the time of Bob's death, John admitted that he had been left "broken" by the news and knew that he would "never" have another friend like his former co-star.

He wrote on X: "“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock.

“I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Bob is also survived by daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer - whom he had with first wife Sherri Kramer - and at the time of his death, he was married to TV host Kelly Rizzo.

