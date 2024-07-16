Johnny Depp is reportedly dating a Russian beautician and model.

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 61, who is living in London and pursuing his passion for painting as he continues to recover from the high-profile legal troubles he had with ex-wife Amber Heard, has apparently been spending his time in the city with 28-year-old Yulia Vlasova.

She has been spotted hanging out with the actor in recent years after meeting in 2021, with the Mail Online now reporting “insiders close to Depp confirmed the relationship is ‘casual’ and that the pair have been seeing each other ‘here and there’ over the past two years”.

The couple were seen together last week when they were snapped looking intimate while leaving the London Heliport.

Yulia is based in Prague, where she owns a makeup and hairstyling studio, according to the Mail.

It said sources claim she first met Johnny at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in August 2021.

She was the spotted with the actor at his friend and late musician Jeff Beck's concert in Prague in July 2022, a few months after he won his defamation case against Amber and went on tour in Europe.

Yulia has not confirmed the nature of their relationship, but has shared a photo of her and Johnny resting their hands on each other's leg in response to a question and answer session on Instagram with her followers who asked about her “favourite actor”.

She responded: “JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring.”

Father-of-two Johnny, who divorced actress Amber, 38, in 2017 after they got hitched in 2015, has managed to mount a career comeback after they were embroiled in a high-profile defamation suit after she accused him of abuse.

A source told the Mail: “Johnny’s very public rehabilitation is going strong – while Amber has vanished and is living in Madrid.”