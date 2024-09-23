Johnny Depp identifies with artist Modigliani’s rebellious streak.

Johnny Depp identifies with artist Modigliani’s rebellious streak

The ‘Edward Scissorhands’ actor, 61, spoke of his love of the painter as he has just finished directing the film ‘Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness’ starring Riccardo Scamarcio, 44, as 20th century artist Amedeo Modigliani.

Johnny told Variety about the movie, which will make its world premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Tuesday (24.09.24): “Modigliani was, of course, one of the great contemporary artists of all time. But he also represented an era and point of view where new possibilities still existed. His vision fascinates me.

“He doggedly walked to the beat of his own drum, and possessed a natural allergy for convention during a time where the norm was being openly challenged across every medium.

“It would be foolish not to admit that everything Modigliani ever stood for, and continues to stand for, resonates deeply within me.

“I feel immensely fortunate to be given the opportunity to, along with a sublime cast and crew, capture his world in three days.”

‘Modi’ also features actor Al Pacino, who produced the movie, as well as Stephen Graham, Antonia Desplat, Bruno Gouery and Luisa Ranieri.

Variety said Al, 84, first spoke with Johnny about making a film about Modigliani while they were shooting their 1997 gangster movie ‘Donnie Brasco’.

Stephen Deuters, CEO of Johnny’s IN.2 production company, said about the actor taking on ‘Modi’ after being asked to by Al: “Johnny was quite surprised, humbled and a bit blown away that Al was asking him to direct this.

“He wasn’t expecting anyone to ask him to direct a film at that particular moment.

“We had a lot going on at the time – this was even before Covid – and we just thought it would be a really positive thing for us to do, a slightly unexpected change of direction and something that he could really throw himself into…. I think Johnny really didn’t believe it was even happening until he landed (on the set.)”