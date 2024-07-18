Johnny Depp is said to have struck up a bromance with Will Smith.

Johnny Depp is said to have struck up a bromance with Will Smith

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 61, and ‘Bad Boys’ star, 55, are said to be long-time “fans of each other” – with the pair apparently bonding over their passion for music and gigs.

A source told People they have a friendship that goes back “years” after they were seen at a concert to honour Andrea Bocelli following a yacht outing together in Italy.

The insider added: “(Johnny and Will) have known each other for years (and are) fans of each other.

“They see each other from time to time — both have busy traveling schedules, and Depp spends most of his time in the UK.

“The two men are in the south of France at the same time, as most of Europe (is) at the moment… they both share a passion for music outside of their acting careers.”

The A-listers recently enjoyed downtime together during their trip to Europe, on a yacht with Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad.

A photo uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday (12.07.24) showed Ahmed, 42, smiling while standing between the two stars.

He captioned the image: “Great feeling to gather with friends Thanks my friends for the lovely visit @johnnydepp @willsmith @ismailmansour1 #AhmedSaad #jonnydepp #willsmith.”

A source added to People Johnny and Will were “en route to the Andrea Bocelli concert they’re both performing at” when the snap was taken.

The pair were also at last year’s opening night of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where they hugged and were seen chatting.

They were among several celebrities who helped celebrate Andrea Bocelli’s career as part of the singer’s three-day concert event at the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Italy, on Wednesday (17.07.24.)

Will’s contribution to the event was a spoken-word rendition of the 1940s show tune ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ while backed by a piano.

Johnny also lent a hand – backing Andrea, 65, on guitar for a performance of ‘En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor’.