Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez "would never" date the star.

Johnny Depp's lawyer has dismissed romance speculation

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor and his legal representative were subjected to speculation about the nature of their relationship during his 2022 defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard but the lawyer has insisted that although she thinks her 61-year-old client is "lovely", he isn't her "type".

She told 'Extra': "I would never.

“Let me just go on the record here. Never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp. I think he’s a lovely person… He’s not my type.”

Camille spent four years working on Johnny's case and vividly recalled realising very early in their professional relationship that they were very different people.

She added: “I remember maybe after 30 [or] 40 minutes of speaking with him, I remember having an out of body experience and looking at him and thinking, ‘He views the world so differently than I do.’ Like, he definitely uses a different part of his brain, he’s such an artist."

The lawyer added that she has not “to this day” seen Johnny in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow and was only familiar with him through his role as Roux in the rom-com 'Chocolat'.

Previously, Camille admitted she has thought about writing a book, in part about the legal battle, but stressed there's "nothing in the works at the moment".

She told People magazine: "We've thought about that. Ben [Chew, co-counsel] and I have joked that we should write a book together, maybe about the trial. I feel like my story is maybe half written. I feel like there's still a lot left to do.

"While the trial was a significant portion of my career ... the real story about who I am and my path, there's still more to be written and to be done.

"I do have a title in mind. Maybe one day."