JoJo found releasing her memoir to be a "really liberating" experience.

JoJo released her memoir earlier this year

The 33-year-old singer - whose real name is Joanna Levesque - released 'Over the Influence' earlier this year, and she's been thrilled by the public's response over recent months.

JoJo told Us Weekly: "It felt really liberating, and I wasn’t sure how it would feel.

"I wasn’t sure how it would be received. But the process of trying to remember different aspects of my life, it’s actually really cathartic and empowering to then realise how much it connects us as people, as opposed to separates us."

The public's response has also helped JoJo to overcome her own "shame".

She said: "In talking about various things that I used to carry a lot of shame about, it actually made me feel more connected to just anybody I meet."

JoJo previously explained that she wrote her memoir in a bid to "make sense" of her music career.

The singer - who released her debut single, 'Leave (Get Out)', back in 2004 - told Access Hollywood: "This year is 20 years since I started in the music industry.

"I put out my first single at 13, and with that big milestone coming up, I wanted to start to make sense of what the hell has been happening in my life."

JoJo feels that her memoir is ultimately a "redemption" story.

She said: "I’m excited for the conversations that I hope will be sparked from my fans and my community reading this book, and also people outside of it.

"I hope that people who don’t know who I am, don’t care about me, read this as well. [It’s] a story about redemption and about pivoting, and about, ‘You think your life is over?’ Or, ‘you think this is the worst thing in the world?’ It’s not over until you give up."