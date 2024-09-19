JoJo developed an addiction to "love and validation" at one stage in her life.

JoJo has recalled feeling addicted to love and validation

The 33-year-old singer - who released her debut single, 'Leave (Get Out)', back in 2004 - has admitted to developing "a full-blown addiction" to sex and stimulation during a relationship with a music producer.

JoJo said in her new memoir, 'Over the Influence': "I was in a full-blown addiction to love and validation, sex and stimulation."

The pop star was willing to do "damn near anything" for the sake of her music career at one point in time.

In fact, JoJo was even open to the idea of staging a romance purely for PR purposes "as long as no one got hurt".

She explained: "I confided in my boyfriend that I hated the fact that I came so close to doing damn near anything to help my career. How gross. What the f*** was I thinking?"

JoJo struggled with depression and anxiety for many years, and the singer has now shared her story with her fans through her new memoir.

She recently told Access Hollywood: "I spent so much time being so confused and struggling with depression and anxiety and just really feeling so lost and alone for a lot of my life - mostly in my teens and 20s.

"I wanted to start putting it on paper and seeing if, first of all, I could understand myself and my life a little bit more, and if there might be things that I could share with other people - particularly younger people who might be interested in the music industry or want to get involved, and not deal with some of the things that dealt with professionally and personally."