JoJo Siwa and Dakayla Wilson are "not perfect" but they're "very comfortable" together.

JoJo Siwa grew less comfortable about sharing her personal life

The 'Karma' singer's past experiences had taught her to be less open about her personal life but she went public with her relationship with the 'So You Think You Can Dance' contestant in August because she's never "been in this place" before.

Speaking on a panel at Rhode Island Comic Con, People magazine reports she said: "Just around three months ago, I got into a relationship with an incredible girl and it's been interesting.

"I was OK to go public with her. She feels special and we're in a very comfortable place. I've never really been in this place that I'm at with her in a relationship before.

"I'm also so young. I'm 21. She's also young. She's only 19. We're both still figuring life out and I think I accepted that. I've accepted we're both figuring life out.

"We're not perfect, but we have fun. I love the girl. She loves me and we're having a good time."

The former 'Dance Moms' star admitted one of her past relationships wasn't "the best" and that experience made her "scared" to be open about her love life.

She said: "I had a public relationship with somebody else that wasn't the best — it kind of seemed like it was the best, but it really wasn't the best.

"And then, after it ended, it was really not the best. And it just scared me from sharing relationships publicly.

"It wasn't anything that really the world did. It was more what went on between the two of us. And I was like, you know what? Lemme just not. So then, I pledged to myself that I wasn't going to share a relationship anymore.

"And I did good. I was in one serious relationship, but like two flings, and no one knew about any of them. So I will take it. Well-achieved."

The 'Guilty Pleasure' singer also reflected on her "great" first public same-sex romance with Kylie Prew but admitted it was always unlikely they had a long-term future together.

She said: "I mean, I started out in a great relationship. When I first came out, I was in a very, very good relationship.

"We were young. I mean, I was 17 and she was 16. Odds are — sorry if anybody's 17 or 16 — but odds are your relationship is not going to work at that age. And if you're older than that, or if you have a 17 and 16 year old and you see them and they think they're getting married, you can laugh at that because we all know it's not how it works.

"Sometimes, some high school sweethearts do work out. There is a very small percentage, but it was just very cute, typical."